Man wanted for bias-motivated crime in Aurora

Aurora Police want to find a man accused of attacking people for speaking Spanish. Investigators say the suspect sprayed the victims with gasoline and wanted to set them on fire. He allegedly told them they don't belong here and followed them to their car.

Police responded to the Rocket gas station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street on July 23 at around 11 p.m. They add the suspect threw a rock through a back window and stole a victim's car keys.

Police describe the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, as a 20-25 year old Hispanic or Asian man. He could be 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.

Investigators say they are classifying it as a bias-motivated crime.

If you know more information, you're asked to call 303.627.1661 or email StopHate@auroragov.org.