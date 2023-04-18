Aurora needs more lifeguards to open pools this summer: "It's incredibly critical"

It is perhaps the iconic summer job – lifeguard. Yet to have those quintessential summer days at the pool, more lifeguards are needed to avoid another summer of shortened hours or closures.

In Aurora, the city is hiring more than 100 positions including lifeguards, swim instructors, managers and more. Most of the positions are part-time, which is typically ideal for teenagers, but the city is hoping to attract a wide range of applicants.

"We're working this year to really try and bring in kind of that non-traditional, non-student type of adult," said Ben Goldstein, Superintendent of Aquatics for the city.

Somebody like Corbin Hillam.

"I thought, 'Ya know, I'm here at the pool anyway'," Hillam told CBS News Colorado's Kelly Werthmann. "I love to swim, and I want to make sure the pool stays open."

At 71 years young, Hillam may not be the first person who comes to mind when you think of a lifeguard.

"In fact, it was funny, at the [training] class the second oldest person in our group was 29. Everybody else was in high school and college," he said.

It was back in his high school and college years when Hillam was last a lifeguard. Now that he has some free time on his hands – when he's not training for his next triathlon – Hillam said it is an ideal job for retirees like him.

"As somebody in my age group, I think it's great because the hours are flexible. You can choose the hours you want that fit into time with family, time with grandkids," he said. "My motivation was I don't sleep in anyway, so I might as well do something constructive and help the community."

And, Hillam added, older lifeguards make an impact on older swimmers – something he didn't quite expect.

"I think it gives them a little boost," Hillam explained. "They always say, 'Wow, somebody, one of our peers is actually up here lifeguarding.' Which is great, I love hearing that."

So no… you don't need to be in high school to be a lifeguard. However, Aurora does need you to apply soon.

"It's incredibly critical," said Goldstein. "We really want to get every single pool opened."

Aurora did lower the age requirement, so the city is now welcoming individuals 15 and older to put in an application, offering $17.50 per hour. As part of the onboarding process, applicants can also look forward to licenses, certificates and paid training based on the successful completion of required classes. Lifeguard training, emergency oxygen certifications, first aid and CPR for the professional rescuer are included.

HOW TO APPLY: AuroraGov.org/Pools

