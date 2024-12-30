Aurora ice cream shop needs people with winter sweet teeth to support differently-abled workers

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream creates more than delicious flavors. For the past two years, the shop has created opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Workers rely on hours, but business has slowed as winter sets in.

The shop currently employs 15 people with disabilities. For these "Howdy Heroes," it's more than just a place to work.

"I love it here!" said Trinity Hartung, a Howdy Hero who serves ice cream. "This is my first job. I'm so happy."

Trinity Hartung, left, serves up smiles and scoops of ice cream at Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Aurora on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. CBS

Hiring in the service industry is often a revolving door. Howdy Homemade stands apart.

"We don't have any turnover," said Troy Knuckle, owner of Howdy. "Our employees take amazing care of our customers and have such pride in what they do. We're blessed every day."

While Howdy Homemade thrives during the summer months, winter poses significant challenges for the business.

"It's a very seasonal business," Knuckle admitted. "When it gets slow, we sometimes have to cut back on shifts, which goes against our mission of keeping these heroes employed."

Knuckle says the relationship between Howdy and its employees extends beyond the workplace. Their relationship isn't just with the employee -- it's with their family and caregivers as well. They offer the support needed for them to succeed.

Like any working adult, Howdy Heroes rely on their shifts for cash. But for them, it's not as simple as finding another job on the side.

"We're out to prove that these amazing people can do as good or better a job than anybody else out there," said Knuckle. "But being a for-profit business, we've got to have business coming in the door in order to keep people employed."

Knuckle says every purchase helps sustain the meaningful work they do.

Beyond buying ice cream, he says there are several ways the community can support Howdy Homemade during the colder months. The shop offers additional items such as gift cards, candy, and floats. Schools and organizations can also partner with Howdy Homemade for fundraisers.

Customers can join the shop's ice cream club, which includes a free pint of ice cream every month, exclusive events, and merchandise.

"People don't join for the perks; they join to help keep our heroes employed," Knuckle explained. "That one stop-in, added to 10, 15, or 20 others, makes a huge difference. Please come visit us."

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is located in the Arapahoe Crossings Shopping Center in Aurora at 6340 South Parker Road.

For more information visit Howdy's website.