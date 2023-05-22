Aurora Housing Authority awarded 20 state vouchers through partnership with Children's Hospital Colorado

A special partnership with Children's Hospital Colorado is helping patients and families facing housing insecurity. In April, the Aurora Housing Authority was awarded 20 state housing vouchers, which are expected to make a long-term difference for those in need.

"Doesn't everybody want a home to go to and be safe in?" asked Steve Blackstock, director of Family Services for Aurora Housing Authority (AHA).

It's a relatively simple concept – a safe place to call home. But in Colorado, that isn't always easy.

"There's a lot of need across the community for housing in general," Blackstock told CBS News Colorado. "We are taking a small slice of that need with these children who have these health issues... and helping them to the best of our ability."

AHA and Children's Hospital have long partnered to help provide short-term housing support to families in need. Now, thanks to funds from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs through its Division of Housing Office of Homeless Initiatives, the organizations are able to help 20 patients and their families secure a long-term option.

"It's one of the most challenging things that we face with families, in terms of social needs, and how those affect their health outcomes," said Kelly Galloway of Children's Hospital Colorado. "If a family is experiencing the risk of homelessness and doesn't have safe and stable housing, it's impossible to imagine how they would be able to address their medical needs which are sometimes very complex."

The state funding not only includes long-term rental assistance, but also long-term social work and support. AHA housing case managers work to ensure that households have access to all the community resources necessary to better guarantee safe and stable homes.

"They work with these families to get employment, education, job training, day care, transportation, food assistance," Blackstock explained.

While affordable housing and homelessness is a statewide issue, this voucher program is a glimmer of hope in Aurora, especially for kids who just want to be healthy at home.

"It's a small drop in the bucket of what is needed in this community and we're just doing everything we can to meet that need," Blackstock said.