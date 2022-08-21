Watch CBS News
Aurora Global Fest gathers sights, sounds, flavors worldwide

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thousands came to together in Aurora on Saturday to celebrate the city's diversity.

Global Fest brings the sights, sounds and flavors of nations from all over the world. More than 120 different cultures were represented at the festival.

We spoke to a vendor from Senegal, who said Aurora's already vibrant international community encouraged her to join in.

"I think the sense of community, the diversity, the ability to go to different stores and different places and trying different things," Ndeye Ndao said. "It's like a little of the world is concentrated in Aurora because you have people coming from all the different parts. It just creates that sense of community, sense of safety and sense of togetherness."

Aurora is one of the most diverse cities in the entire country, with about a fifth of the population born outside the United States.

The city says it prioritizes offering resources to refugees and immigrants, including business loans and housing services.

