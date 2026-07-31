Aurora Public Schools to open first dual language school, named for pioneering Latina lawmaker

When Aurora Public Schools students head back to class next Thursday, some will walk into the district's first-ever dual language school.

Escuela Bilingüe Betty Benavidez will offer instruction in both Spanish and English, starting with preschool through first-grade students this year. The school plans to add a grade each year until it serves students through fifth grade.

CBS

Teachers met this week to prepare for the school's opening.

The dual language model will provide intensive Spanish instruction in the early grades. By third grade, the curriculum will be split evenly between English and Spanish instruction.

About half of Aurora Public Schools students speak Spanish at home, according to the district.

The late State Representative Betty Benavidez, sponsor of Colorado's first bilingual education bill. Benavidez Family

"The community and the district decided that this is a model that is important to preserve: the Spanish language along with English so students can academically be biliterate in both languages," said Anabel Rafoul, principal of Escuela Bilingue Betty Benavidez.

The school is named for the late state Rep. Betty Benavidez, the first Latina elected to the Colorado Legislature. Benavidez introduced Colorado's first bilingual education bill and championed bicultural learning for all students.

Lea Moya and Susan Castro, granddaughter and daughter of the late State Representative Betty Benavidez, during a visit to the new Escuela Bilingüe Betty Benavidez CBS

Her daughter, Susan Castro, said the honor fulfills a longtime wish.

"I always wanted something in my mother's name, and she got what she wanted: a bilingual school in her honor, a big old sign in front of the school, and all these children are going to be over here, and they're gonna be enjoying themselves," Castro said.