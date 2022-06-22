Castle Rock joins growing list of cities to cancel fireworks show

Castle Rock is the latest city in Colorado to cancel its fireworks show due to dry weather conditions and fire danger. There have been several communities across the state that have canceled shows this year.

As a step to ensure the community’s safety during very dry weather conditions, Castle Rock Fire and Rescue has canceled the Town’s Fourth of July fireworks show.



Read the news release: https://t.co/bcy4V7qog8 pic.twitter.com/QLOnEXiccL — Town of Castle Rock (@crgov) June 22, 2022

Castle Rock released a statement that reads in part, "It is only legal to discharge private fireworks on the Fourth of July if there are no fire restrictions. As of now, under Stage 1 fire restrictions, it is not legal to discharge private fireworks within Town."

The threat of fire forced the City of Lakewood to cancel its Independence Day fireworks show earlier this month. Englewood, Littleton and Sheridan will host a family festival without fireworks. Personal fireworks are not allowed.

(credit: CBS)

There is a great place for everyone to watch live music and a fireworks show. Independence Eve is returning to Civic Center Park in Denver for the first time since 2019. In 2020, the pandemic canceled the event that typically draws 100,000 people to the park. It was held virtually in 2021.