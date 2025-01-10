Aurora firefighters deploying to California say experience fighting Colorado wildfires will help them in LA's "dire and extreme" situation

Friday the crew of Aurora Fire Brush Engine 13 had two hours to get prepared for a two-week trip.

Fire officials in California asked them to come help fight the fires burning down entire neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area. Captain Jeremy Sones says that based on what he knows about the conditions out there they knew it was a possibility.

"They're reaching out to other geographical areas and other states so it's definitely dire and extreme," said Sones.

He said he and his crew know the dangers and challenges that lie ahead of them.

"The wind is the wildcard. We can't control the wind and it creates that extreme fire behavior. And, you know, it's pretty treacherous," said Sones.

A Super Scooper plane drops ocean water on a hillside as the Palisades Fire rages on Jan. 7, 2025, in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

But that isn't enough to make them reconsider their commitment.

"You utilize your experience and education training and you're working within a team and, you know, trying to accomplish common goals," said Sones.

Plus, he said fighting fires here in Colorado gives them an advantage.

"West of here in the Rocky Mountains definitely you have that mountainous terrain much like you have along that southern California stretch there into central California. There's some similarities there, except there's a lot denser population," said Sones.

By the time you are reading this Brush Engine 13, and her crew is long gone. They say they're eager to get their hands dirty.

"We're looking forward to helping any way we can," said Sones.

Boulder Fire also got the call-up Thursday. In all, 45 wildfire engines and their crews from Colorado have been sent to California.