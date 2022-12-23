Aurora Police looking for vandals who opened fire hydrants

Aurora Police are searching for those caught on video vandalizing five water hydrants around the city.

The vandalisms started October 30th at Tower and Iliff. Four others, including one Wednesday morning in sub-zero temperatures, have happened since.

Aurora Police investigators are looking for a black Chevy or GMC Crew Cab pickup from somewhere between 1998 and 2007. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.