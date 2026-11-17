Aurora is considering new restrictions on food trucks, including limits on how many can operate on the same property. While some city leaders have raised concerns about safety, overcrowding and waste disposal, many neighbors worry the proposed changes could make it harder for small businesses to survive.

For Fernando, a food truck owner serving Guatemalan dishes, finding the right location has made all the difference. He purchased his food truck earlier this year and initially operated along Colfax Avenue.

"Sometimes we only had one or two sales in a day. So then when we move here, everything changed," Fernando said from his new location near 6th Avenue and Chambers Road.

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His truck is now part of a gathering of food vendors offering dishes from different countries. He says variety gives customers more options and helps individual businesses attract more customers.

Norma Jean Herrera, a community advocate who works with food truck operators, believes restricting how many vendors can operate together could have significant financial consequences.

"If you have one food truck, that makes it harder for the owner-operator to attract traffic," Herrera said.

An earlier proposal from the City of Aurora would allow one food truck for every 15,000 square feet of property, with a maximum of five trucks per location. Properties smaller than 15,000 square feet would be permitted one truck.

Herrera attended a city meeting Tuesday, where officials presented draft regulations and gathered feedback from food truck operators. Afterward, she said she plans to organize vendors, conduct a survey and present their concerns to city officials.

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Councilmember Angela Lawson, who proposed the regulatory changes, previously told city council she had observed problems involving large concentrations of food trucks near Hampden Avenue and Chambers Road. Lawson raised concerns about waste disposal, public safety and customers being able to access surrounding businesses.

The proposed changes are intended to address how food trucks operate while considering their impact on nearby properties.

Some businesses with experience hosting food trucks also see a need for clearer regulations.

The owner of La Plaza Colorado, which hosted approximately 30 food trucks at one time, said he understands the challenges of operating large groups of vendors in one location.

"We recognize the importance of balancing opportunities for small businesses with responsible commercial operations," he said in a statement to CBS Colorado.

The business identified waste disposal, health and food safety compliance and impacts on surrounding businesses as issues worth addressing. La Plaza Colorado also encouraged continued dialogue with the business community as the city develops its proposed regulations.

For Herrera, the potential impact goes beyond the food truck owners themselves.

"They don't really understand how much a food truck contributes to the economy of the city," she said. "We're going to work together because we need to be heard."

The proposed regulations have not been adopted.

CBS Colorado reached out to Lawson for an interview. She was unavailable Tuesday, but says she looks forward to the feedback from local business owners.