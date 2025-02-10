Man wanted out of Colorado on an alleged attempted murder warrant arrested in New York at Canadian border

A man with an active warrant for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon wanted out of Aurora has been arrested in Buffalo, New York at the border crossing while trying to get into Canada, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Jose Manuel Salas-Gimenez, 27, was refused entry to Canada at the Peace Bridge border crossing on Saturday. A background check from the National Crime Information Center indicated that Salas-Gimenez, a Venezuelan citizen, had warrants out of Aurora.

Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Salas-Gimenez and called the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, which confirmed the warrants, CBP said in a news release.

The Peace Bridge connects Buffalo, New York to Fort Erie, Ontario over the Niagara River, upriver of Niagara Falls.

Trucks cross the Peace Bridge at the Canada-US border in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"I am proud of the outstanding work of our CBP officers who are committed to keeping our country safe," CPB Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone said in a statement. "Effectively leveraging our national law enforcement resources allows our officers to identify and apprehend these wanted fugitives."

Salas-Gimenez is being held by the Erie County Sheriff's Office in New York, where he awaits extradition.

An Aurora police spokesman on Monday said the warrants stem from an alleged domestic violence incident from January 2024.