Community Service Response Team begins work in Aurora, responds to car accidents

On average, there are between 15,000 and 20,000 car accidents in the city of Aurora each year. In an effort to better manage that challenging situation, Aurora police has been training a group of civilians to respond to minor wrecks and assist more drivers. They began their assignments this week.

CBS

The Community Service Response Team is a group of civilians employed by the Aurora Police Department that serves their community behind the wheel. They respond to non-emergency traffic crashes, helping free up an understaffed department.

"It's going to give our officers more time to respond to higher priority calls, while at the same time getting better customer service to people involved in crashes," said Sgt John Marek with APD.

Marek says the new team is still working alongside APD officers in their initial weeks.

They've undergone training, from learning to take reports to de-escalation. Each vehicle is equipped with emergency lights, a car jack, flares and a tactical medical bag.

They also have a radio to contact APD if necessary.

"They're going to mostly respond to damage and non-injury crashes. If there's none of that available, they'll assist the officers with traffic direction and getting statements if need be on more serious crashes," said Marek.

He says there were dozens of people interesting in taking on this role, but APD could only take four.

Before Agustin Torres joined the team, he worked security for a middle school.

Agustin Torres CBS

"I've always wanted to start a career in law enforcement and this is a great way to get your foot in the door," said Torres. "It feels great. It's an honor to serve in this capacity alongside these officers. I feel like it is a tremendous help to the department as well the community."

It's only his first week and Torres says he's already responded to rear-end collisions and a rollover accident.

He hopes to wear the shield one day.

Until then, Torres is ready to do his part and help drivers on the streets that he loves.

"I feel like to some degree we do offer a sense of relief to people. I feel like it puts them at ease knowing that another member of the community is helping them out," said Torres. "It's up to us to guide them and help them through it."

APD says the Community Service Response Team will be out during the times most people are driving. Monday through Friday they'll be on the roads from 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. The team works hours on Saturday as well.

APD is working to get another group in training later this year, with the goal of having them on the road in early 2023.