Aurora City Council to make final decision on grass lawn limits for new homes

A final decision could come on Monday from the Aurora City Council on grass lawn limits for new homes. No newly built homes or developments will be able to have grass lawns that are larger than a certain size, if a proposed new rule is approved. 

 Only 500 square feet can be sod through the proposed ordinance. The rest has to be turf or xeriscape. 

The hope is this could mean a 25% water saving for the city.

 Previously some city council members said this is an important change, and the city's director of water said this is a necessary step for conservation. 

 Developers and homeowners would get to choose landscaping off of a pre-determined list of native plants. Also, no new golf courses would be permitted for construction. A final vote could take place on Monday. 

If passed, it would be the first time a municipality in Colorado placed a ban on unlimited grassy areas outside homes that are meant solely for aesthetic purposes.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 3:30 PM

