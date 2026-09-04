1 student arrested, 4 others detained after fights break out at Aurora Central High School

One student was arrested and four others were detained after fights broke out at Aurora Central High School on Thursday. According to Aurora police, school resource officers witnessed a fight as students were being released.

Investigators said as officers and school staff intervened, several other fights broke out simultaneously. That prompted a large police response to the high school, which is located at 11700 E. 11th Avenue.

Aurora Central High School CBS

Investigators said one student was taken to the Aurora Municipal Detention Center to be processed for allegedly assaulting a school staff member. Police said four minors were detained and issued a summons for fighting before they were released to their parents.

One minor was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in one of the fights. Aurora police said no officers were injured and no other injuries were reported.