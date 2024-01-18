Aurora Catholic school to close after 64 years: "We're hoping we can raise money, but then they told us that it might still shut down"

In what the Archdiocese of Denver calls a heartbreaking decision, an Aurora school is closing after 64 years. Parents at St. Pius X Catholic School were excited to enroll their kids for the upcoming year, only to learn weeks ago that this semester would be their last.

The school is facing an annual deficit that's been repeated for years.

"St. Pius X School has done a wonderful job for many decades, educating and forming students in the Catholic tradition, and our Aurora community will always be grateful for the work they have done to serve families," said Acting Superintendent of Catholic Schools Abriana Chilelli.

The Archdiocese says the closure is being announced now to give families time to enroll their children in other schools, but many families feel the news came too late.

"They should have said, 'hey, this is a strong possibility coming in the next two years. It's going to happen a year from now.' Not four months from now," said Katie Stocker, a parent at St. Pius. "Either it's been an ongoing problem and the transparency with the families and the staff wasn't there, or it's a new problem, and we haven't given it enough effort and attention to try to fix the problem."

An analysis conducted by the Archdiocese of Denver in 2021 shows a large concentration of parishes and schools in that area. The Archdiocese of Denver oversees 33 K-8 schools.

Taking those findings into consideration, along with the financial realities and difficulties of the parish, Fr Jorge Agüera came to this decision in discernment with Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila, the Office of Catholic Schools, and his finance and parish councils.

"We asked for any type of financial breakdown and there was no explanation, no paperwork or anything like that. Why our school? We just want answers," said Erika LeDoux, a St. Pius parent.

There are about 170 students currently enrolled at St. Pius.

Families organized a GoFundMe called - Saving St. Pius X School.

It reads in part: "St. Pius has, for years, run at a large deficit, and without your help, has reached the end of the road. Please, don't let our community lose this beloved school, and our kids lose their safe haven in a crazy world."

It's raised about $3,700 so far, with a goal of $500,000.

"We're hoping we can raise money, but then they told us that it might still shut down. It's really frustrating," said LeDoux.

In a statement to CBS News Colorado, Kelly Clark, Dir. of PR and Publications for Archdiocese of Denver writes:

"While a fundraiser is noble in its intent, it is not sustainable to expect that amount to be fundraised from our families every year, especially since the independent Meitler study shows slow population growth for this part of Denver compared to other areas of Northern Colorado."

Aquila invites St. Pius families to meet with the pastor and principal of St. Therese Catholic School in Aurora, about two miles away.

"In them, you will find two committed disciples. They have hired an exceptional staff of dedicated teachers who can serve your family well. Their curriculum is wonderful, and I have full confidence in the school's ability to form your children as disciples of Jesus Christ, which is the best gift you know you can give your children," said Aquila.

Families are now looking into nearby schools, waiting for answers, and hoping a miracle will keep them at St. Pius.

"St. Therese opened their doors to us, so we are going to try going to school there, but our heart is still at St. Pius," said LeDoux.

The Office of Catholic Schools is also working with Jorge and the principal of St. Pius X to support the transition of faculty and staff.