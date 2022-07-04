Where to watch fireworks on July 4

There are several municipalities along the Front Range hosting fireworks shows on July 4. Aurora, Broomfield, Greeley, Highlands Ranch and Colorado Springs will begin their fireworks shows at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Arvada, Commerce City and Brighton will set off their fireworks at dusk.

Several cities have canceled their fireworks shows due to high fire danger, including Castle Rock, Littleton, Lakewood and Sheridan.