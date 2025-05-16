Structural issues cause Aurora's first recreation center to close after 55 years

Aurora's first recreation center will be closing at the end of the summer. For 55 years, the Beck Recreation Center in northeast Aurora has given the community a place to learn and play, but due to significant structural issues, the city has decided to shut it down.

CBS

Brian Green, the director of Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space, said it all started in 2024.

"We had a gas line that failed, so we were in the process of fixing that. We started looking at other systems in the building, including the pool, and found that there were some leaks in the pool. There were other issues with the mechanical system that runs that pool," said Green.

CBS

There was also a leak in the roof, which was destroying the concrete and cinder block wall in their gym, and rotten support beams on their deck.

When Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space received a quote to see how much it would cost to fix these issues, it wasn't good news.

"It came to between $31 and $52 million, which is equivalent to the replacement cost of one of these facilities," said Green.

Aurora Parks, Recreation and Open Space decided to close the Beck Recreation Center for good.

CBS

Aaron Sibs has been coming to the Beck Recreation Center since he was a boy.

"I learned how to swim here. I learned taekwondo first, like, one lesson here, and then I learned how to play badminton," said Sibs.

And he isn't alone. Opened in 1973, it was Aurora's only recreation center until the city renovated the Moorehead Recreation Center in 2017. Aaron said that for how old it is, it was still a great place.

Beck Recreation Center

"I mean, this is like the only recreation center within, like, 10, 12 miles. And I think it's one of the better ones," said Sibs.

Brian Green said deciding to close the center was not easy.

"There's so many emotional attachments to this building, to this site," said Green. "It's like you have a sense of loss."

But Green said they want to build another one. It won't be on this site because it's too close to Buckley Space Force Base and isn't zoned for new construction, but Green hopes to find a location somewhere nearby.

He said in the meantime, memberships will be honored at Aurora's three other rec centers. Aaron said he appreciates the gesture, but it's hardly a consolation.

"Yeah, I guess it's good," said Sibs.

The pool at Beck Recreation Center is closed now. The gym will close at the end of May, and preschool will stop at this location on July 31.

The doors will close for good on August 1st. Those who want to have input about the future center or any projects the city has planned can go to their website and take the infrastructure task force community survey.