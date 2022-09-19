After explosion in Aurora apartments, burglaries of units 'just makes what already happened to us 10 times worse'

Nine days after an explosion at the Parkside Collective apartments in Aurora injured three, the building is still uninhabitable, and at least five units are destroyed. The apartment is providing residents with $1,000 in relocation expenses, and many are moving away for good. However, some residents collecting their belongings Monday are coming home to find their doors busted in and valuables gone.

"I got hit with some wood, it cut my leg open. I had my son in my arms and so when it exploded my first instinct was to duck and cover," Parkside Collective resident Brandon Hines recalls the moment of the explosion on September 10th.

Over a week after surviving that explosion, evacuated residents like Hines are facing another problem. Aurora Police have had at least 30 reports of burglary and theft in vacant apartments.

"It just makes what already happened to us 10 times worse," says resident Daniel Merritt, "my neighbor was vandalized and they had so much stuff taken, I just felt really bad for them."

Residents have posted to a Facebook group about stolen jewelry, gaming consoles, TVs, and firearms. While the doors to many burglarized apartments had been busted in, others showed no sign of forced entry, yet residents were missing valuables.

"There's gaping holes that big from where they took sledge hammers and broke in, reached around, and unlocked the doors," says Hines.

Monday, residents rushed to check their homes for theft, and move belongings out.

"Gather all of our valuables and whatnot to at least get that out of here," says Hines, whose home wasn't burglarized.

"I'm still trying to inventory my stuff, but at the same time I need to get everything packed up and so I don't know if I have anything missing right now," says Merritt. As a result of the explosion, he's saying goodbye to Colorado for now. "I'm going back to Texas to live with family until I get back on my feet."

Meanwhile, Hines is searching for a new place to raise his 2-year-old son.

"He's like 'daddy, home hurts people,' it breaks my heart to hear him say that because we worked so hard to be here," says Hines. "If they were to open the doors again, me and my family would not be coming back."

Many residents expressed frustration with the apartment's ownership, and feel their safety and security were not prioritized. Aurora Police say their officers and apartment security are on scene 24/7.

"We have received multiple reports of burglary/theft from the displaced residents of the Parkside Collective. We have at least 30 reports so far, the reports began coming in on 9/16/22. We anticipate more because there are still residents that have not yet returned to their apartment. The management company will have on-site security and we will have officers on scene 24 hours a day," Aurora Police Sgt. Faith Goodrich said in a statement. "All of the reports are being send to one Detective/Investigator so they are able to look at the circumstances as a whole in case there is a pattern. The case is open and actively being investigated. "

According to a Facebook group, several residents have retained an explosion accident attorney.