Aurora's $125M proposed budget increase includes $10M boost for police

The City of Aurora is proposing a $125 million increase for next year's budget, with police funding as the priority. The plan adds new positions in the police department.

APD Chief Todd Chamberlain says there's a need for improved staffing within the department.

"Right now, we are not at our full complement of officers," Chamberlain said. "Our patrol is impacted by understaffing issues, and so that's what I'm looking at right now."

If approved the police budget would increase from $155.7 million in 2024 to $164.9 million in 2025.

The Aurora Police Department, the DEA and the 18th Judicial District coordinated raids on illegal in-home grows in the Tollgate Crossing neighborhood on Oct. 10, 2018. Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Chamberlain, who describes himself as data-driven, says there will also be an investment in technology.

"I want to be able to have our officers have a clear understanding of what they are responding to before they even get there," he said. "I want to see where our crimes are occurring, when they're occurring and who they are occurring to."

Chamberlain says this approach will improve response times and situational awareness for officers.

Business owners struggling with the impact of crime say more officers are needed.

Doug McMurrain, owner of La Plaza on Colfax, says crime is a daily issue that affects both his marketplace and the community. McMurrain has hired private security and regularly calls the police when necessary.

"Unless there's a gun involved, you're not a priority," McMurrain said. "I carry a weapon, multiple weapons and I've never had to carry a weapon in my life."

He says the marketplace is equipped with AI facial recognition cameras, license plate readers and guard dogs. He created it as a safe place for families and entrepreneurs to thrive.

"When you steal a pair of sunglasses, you're taking food from families," he said.

McMurrain believes that more law enforcement is needed to protect the livelihoods of the over 100 minority-owned businesses within the marketplace. He says every act of shoplifting affects families and their ability to get by.

"We need more police. If it takes more money, 10 million is a drop in the hat," he said. "They have a hard job. We need more officers."

Other Aurora residents have a different opinion.

MiDean Shofner, CEO of the Epitome of Black Excellence and Partnership, has concerns regarding police funding and community trust following the swearing-in of Chamberlain.

She has been at every council meeting for months, demanding justice for Kilyn Lewis, an unarmed Black man killed by Aurora police.

"When I hear 10 million more dollars going into this police system, it scares me," Shofner said.

"They are not here to protect and serve, and they've shown us that in their actions," she continued. "It scares me to my core that we are now going to see 10 million awarded to a policing system that doesn't see our lives as something that is worthy of protecting."

Chamberlain says he's focused on increasing trust while reducing crime.

Shofner says she spoke to Chamberlain and says there is going to be a joint community meeting sometime in the next few weeks.

An ordinance to adopt the proposed budget will be introduced at the end of October.