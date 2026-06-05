Denver sports nonprofit expands one year after facing possible closure due to funding loss

A year after Athletics & Beyond faced possible closure because of financial struggles, the nonprofit is now preparing for a major expansion. Last year, CBS Colorado reported the organization needed to raise $100,000 to offset funding losses.

Athletics & Beyond Executive Director Narcy Jackson told CBS Colorado the organization has seen a dramatic turnaround since sharing its financial struggles publicly last year.

CBS

"It really sprung from your story about what we're doing here at the center," Jackson said. "It gave us a platform, elevated our platform, and since then we haven't looked backwards."

At the time, Jackson said the organization was worried about losing employees, paying rent and continuing to serve children in the community.

Now, Athletics & Beyond is preparing to move on July 1 into a new 25,000-square-foot facility in Aurora -- more than three times larger than its current location in Denver.

The expanded space will allow the nonprofit to grow its existing sports programs while also adding services including mental health support, senior programming, tutoring, STEM education and expanded daytime programming for younger children.

Jackson said the organization currently serves about 90 children a night in its existing facility, but space limitations have made operations challenging.

"We were so piled on top of each other because we're so concentrated and squeezed down right now in this current space," Jackson said. "This new move allows us to expand the kids that we did have and triple the amount of kids that we currently serve."

Jackson says Athletics & Beyond is more than a sports facility, calling it a safe and structured environment where kids can find mentorship and support.

"Our kids have mentors that are on top of their movement and on top of their decision making," Jackson said. "We want to make sure our kids understand they're cared for."

The organization's expansion comes as community leaders continue discussing youth violence and the importance of safe spaces for children during the summer months.

The recent shooting at Montbello recreation center and the suicide of a teenage boy A&B are reminders of the trauma many young people are facing.

"It's a lot for our kids to take in," Jackson said. "Having a space where they can have movement and be themselves is very helpful for them."

Friday, UCHealth announced it raised more than $260,000 for Athletics & Beyond during its annual "Healthy Swings" charity home run derby.

The event featured Denver football players including Alex Singleton, Will Lutz and Courtland Sutton competing in a home run derby to raise money with every swing. UCHealth donated between $100 and $20,000 for each hit during the competition.

Beyond the competition, students from Athletics & Beyond also got the chance to experience behind-the-scenes sports careers. Some worked in the media booth while others participated in on-field reporting and other event operations.

Funds from the Healthy Swings event will help Athletics & Beyond continue preparing for the move, but Jackson said the organization is still trying to reach a larger fundraising goal of $500,000 to fully equip and staff the new facility.

The nonprofit is continuing to ask for donations, volunteers and community support ahead of the July move.

"Time, talent and treasure is what we always ask for," Jackson said.

For information on how to donate, visit https://www.athleticsandbeyond.org/