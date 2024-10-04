Arvada Center's production of "Waitress" as sweet as pie

Actress starring in "Waitress" at the Arvada Center excited to play the complicated character

"Waitress" is a musical comedy that takes on hard themes, and it's playing at the Arvada Center now. The play is based on an independent film from 2007. It tells the story of Jenna who is a waitress and an expert pie baker.

"Life didn't turnout nearly the way she thought it was going to," said Anne Terze Schwarz who plays Jenna in the Arvada Center's production of "Waitress."

She dreams of running away from her current life and starting over; but she finds out she's pregnant.

"The whole play is about how she deals with that one decision and each decision afterwards," Terze Schwarz explained.

The actress is excited to play this complicated character.

"It's about Jenna's journey; and the fact that her relationship with her friends has always been strong; but she doesn't trust herself. Her relationship with men has always been complicated," Terze Schwarz said.

Arvada Center

Enter Dr. Pomatter is the catalyst Jenna needs to make change.

"He kind of sets things in motion in a different direction," said Marco Alberto Robinson who plays Dr. Pomatter.

"You can't help but kind of cheer for her when she decides to take control," said Terze Schwarz.

There is a lot to cheer about in this musical including the music and lyrics by singer, songwriter Sara Baraeilles.

"It's so gentle and soft when it needs to be; and big and fun and hilarious when it needs to be," Terze Schwarz said.

"Waitress" handles difficult, adult themes with grace and humor... and a slice of pie on the side.

LINK: "Waitress" at the Arvada Center

"Waitress" runs through October 13th on the main stage at the Arvada Center.