Arvada Center to open season with production of 'Into the Woods'

Arvada Center’s ‘Into The Woods’ is a ‘metaphor for life’

The Arvada Center is opening its season with a fun production of "Into the Woods."

Cast rehearse for the upcoming production of "Into the Woods" at the Arvada Center. CBS

The musical, which has been in rehearsal for several weeks, is staged through the eyes of a child and a child's imagination.

And while "Into the Woods" is based on fairytales, it has some very adult themes.

It's about what happens after "happily ever after." It's about the consequences and benefits of indulging in selfish wants and wishes.

"Into the Woods" runs from Sept. 9 through Oct. 9 at the Arvada Center's Main Stage Theatre, 6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

For tickets and information about the production, visit www.CBSColorado.com.