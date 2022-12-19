Jury finds Arturo Villalobos guilty in murder of James Nixon

A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder after a deadly shooting that happened in April. A witness told detectives that Arturo Villalobos was at James Nixon's house on April 14 when they had an argument, followed by a gunshot.

Arturo Villalobos Denver Police

That witness drove Nixon to urgent care where he was rushed to a hospital. He died a couple of days later.

Villalobos will be sentenced in February. Investigators said that Villalobos and Nixon knew each other.