Watch CBS News
Local News

Jury finds Arturo Villalobos guilty in murder of James Nixon

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder after a deadly shooting that happened in April. A witness told detectives that Arturo Villalobos was at James Nixon's house on April 14 when they had an argument, followed by a gunshot. 

Arturo-Villalobos-South-Eliot-Shooting-from-Denver-PD.jpg
Arturo Villalobos Denver Police

That witness drove Nixon to urgent care where he was rushed to a hospital. He died a couple of days later. 

Villalobos will be sentenced in February. Investigators said that Villalobos and Nixon knew each other. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 2:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.