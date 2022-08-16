Art studio's van the target of catalytic converter thieves

Thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles have been on the rise across Colorado, but often statistics don't tell the stories of those who suffer the losses. One of those thefts occurred at The Neighborhood Art Studio near Central Park.

CBS

This is a very unique art program. It's a for-profit venture designed to give budding young artists an opportunity to practice their talents outside of school. To get to the school, students are brought to Adriana Saurini in a van… which she is convinced is female.

"I took my old lady for a ride on Friday… I wanted to."

But turning on the engine she discovered something was terribly wrong, "She sounded awful, she sounded like my husband's old diesel truck."

It didn't take long to figure out someone had stolen the catalytic converter, which is used to turn engine fumes into less harmful gases. Those catalytic converters also contain precious metals and are valuable.

CBS

Saurini said, "I was thinking $200-$300, right? I'm like, ok it's a big hit, take a deep breath, I call around and find out it's thousands of dollars to replace and fix it."

One of her student's parents went on social media and a fundraising campaign began which pulled in enough to take care of the van.

Saurini was moved, "I am touched, I am humbled I am probably the most awkward person when it comes to receiving anything."

She plans to put some of the money raised into a scholarship fund.

CBS

Whoever stole this converter now has the problem of getting rid of it. Colorado recently enacted a law that requires used auto parts dealers to check a national database to determine if the catalytic converter had been stolen. It is hoped that will help stop thefts like that occurred at the Neighborhood Art Studio.