Art studio for people of all ages and abilities to open in Silverthorne later this year

Art studio for people of all ages and abilities to open in Silverthorne

Whether it's your new date night spot or the inspiration for a new hobby, the Art Spot in Silverthorne, set to open sometime in the spring is something you'll want to check out.

The Art Spot includes classrooms for youth and adult classes for all ages and all abilities. There are four dedicated private artist studios and a spot to sell their work, along with the huge maker space where a lot of the action happens.

"We will have a ceramics studio, woodworking, jewelry making, printmaking and painting and drawing supplies," Sydney Schwab, arts and culture manager for Silverthorne said. "It's just a dedicated space for people to come and be creative."

The performing arts center in Silverthorne opened up in 2017 across the street, with the addition of the Art Spot it's the art board's hope to create a mini-hub for all things creative.

Local artist Ingrid Davis has snagged one of the four private artist studios and said she's beyond excited for the doors to open up officially. Her art style is still taking form, but she's trying to make it personal and expressive.

"I'm still experimenting with it, it's like a never-ending process," Davis said. "I'm trying to make a combination of my culture because I'm from Guatemala. I'm trying to mix everything that I have been experiencing here with a little bit of my background culture."

The location also provides a solution to one of the biggest challenges for artists in the high country: space/housing.

"In a community like this, you have a lot of small condos, housing is a challenge, especially finding housing for space for your art," Local artist Ryan Halsne said. "If you are trying to be an artist or run a business it is really tough to find space in your own home. This lets people get in and kinda be an incubator space to do their art and start businesses that you can't do in your one-bedroom condo."

Art can mean a lot to a lot of people, to Halsne (who is responsible for the huge mural inside The Art Spot,) it's about making a human connection.

"It's expression," Halsne said. "Being an artist myself and then sharing it with other people and then sharing with other people."

His massive painting, still underway, depicts forces of nature and classic Colorado Icons like columbines, snow, mountains, and lakes. His hope is for people to look at his "Calling the Muse" mural and feel the power behind it.

"I just want them to be inspired, I want them to look up at this and go 'wow, I want to go make something now' and it doesn't have to be a painting it can be a piece of jewelry or pottery but it is meant to like, blow your mind and be cool." I want to go make something now."

Check out the Art Spot Website for updates on opening day and the classes offered.