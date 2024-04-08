Watch CBS News
Suspect found deceased after deadly apartment explosion and fire on Colorado's Western Slope

Detectives investigating last week's deadly apartment explosion believe it may have been started intentionally. One person died in the fire and the potential suspect was found deceased after the fire. 

Firefighters rushed to the apartment complex in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue in Palisade at 7:15 a.m. 

When firefighters arrived, the 6-unit apartment complex was engulfed in flames. The building was a total loss and six people were displaced and receiving services from the Red Cross. 

Investigators said they continue to work to determine the cause of the fire but did say there is no evidence to suggest that the "cause of the explosion resulting in the fire was an explosive device, a drug/narcotics lab or any issue with utilities, such as natural gas."

However, they did say there are preliminary indications that the fire may have been started intentionally. Authorities identified a potential suspect the afternoon of April 5 and tracked the suspect's phone to Lake County near Leadville. When local law enforcement arrived at the location, they found the suspect deceased. 

The identity of the person who died in the fire has not been released, nor has the suspect's name or how that person died. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 10:46 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

