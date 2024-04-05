Watch CBS News
Local News

Explosion, fire destroys apartment complex on Colorado's Western Slope

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Apartment complex in Palisade explodes Friday morning
Apartment complex in Palisade explodes Friday morning 00:32

An apartment complex in Palisade on Colorado's Western Slope was destroyed when it exploded and burst into flames early Friday morning. Crews rushed to the apartment complex in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue after 911 calls began at 7:15 a.m. 

headline-two-palisade-explosion-vo-transfer-frame-492.jpg
An apartment complex in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue in Palisade exploded Friday morning.  CBS

When firefighters arrived, the 6-unit apartment complex was engulfed in flames. Firefighters from several crews including assist the Palisade Fire Department, Clifton Fire Department, Grand Junction Police Department, Palisade Police Department, Mesa County Sheriff's Office, and the Debeque Marshal's Office arrived to assist with the fire. 

There were initial reports of one person trapped inside but that has not been confirmed. The fire was extinguished in about an hour and a half and fire crews remained on scene for mop-up operations. 

headline-two-palisade-explosion-vo-transfer-frame-772.jpg
Crews rushed to the apartment complex in the 900 block of Iowa Avenue in Palisade after 911 calls began at 7:15 a.m. CBS

"My mother-in-law came out and said that was a big sonic boom. But I came out to take my granddaughter to school and I saw the fire, flames everywhere," said witness Diana Goucher.  

Surrounding buildings were evacuated after the explosion and Xcel Energy crews were on scene to assist during the fire. 

The building was a total loss and six people were displaced and receiving services from the Red Cross. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 3:49 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.