Arrowhead Elementary School officially celebrates brand new mascot

The institution changed the mascot after a new state law was implemented at the state capitol.

Arrowhead Elementary school, which is located in the Cherry Creek School District on East Bates Avenue in Aurora has been known as the 'Thunderbirds' for decades.

After a state law passed last year, prohibiting the use of Native American mascots by public schools, the staff, students and community members jumped on a journey to make that change.

The school revealed its new mascot, the Fox, on Tuesday during an assembly.

"I am very excited and our new mascot is the foxes," said Elijah, a first grade student.

The change came after a long campaign as children narrowed their list down to three choices: the stegosaurus, a lion or a fox.

Kelsey Jones, principal of Arrowhead Elementary School, believes the change was necessary, but also a chance to teach kids about the election process and how it works.

"They advocated for which ones they liked the most and learned about all three so be educated voters and then we voted on election day," Jones said.

The school's former mascot is a symbol in the Native American community that represents power, protection and strength to keep their culture and spirits alive. It's also seen as the most powerful of all spirits.

The use of Native American mascots by public schools is prohibited, unless a partnership exists between a school district and a tribe, according to the law.

Samantha Kessler, a teacher at the school, believes the work being done in the classroom is essential for kids to understand the reasons for the change.

"I feel like for the younger kids, it was definitely about what animal is cuter, it was more about their favorite, but for our older students like third grade and above, they really cared about persuading you and the reasons why behind the mascot," Kessler said.

One of those students is fifth grader Olivia Baird, who was also a part of the mascot selection committee and a big advocate for the change.

"It was a Native American symbol for the indigenous people and they asked us to change it because it was disrespectful to their culture and I feel like it was a good reason to change it. Because we are a very inclusive school and I don't want us to be disrespectful to anybody," Baird said.

The fox represents strength, resilience, community and family and to Arrowhead Elementary School, that's what the institution is all about.

A number of public schools across the state have taken the steps to avoid paying fines of $25,000 a month.