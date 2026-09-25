Deputies arrest former Colorado high school wrestling coach for alleged sexual assault

Authorities have arrested a former high school wrestling coach in Colorado who is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says it began investigating 37-year-old Michael Vassar after it received an alert in May about a possible sexual assault of a minor. Investigators determined that Vassar, the former Palmer Ridge High School wrestling coach, acted inappropriately with one or more of the athletes he coached.

Deputies arrested Vassar on Thursday and booked him into the El Paso County Jail. He is facing charges of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 says Vassar coached the boys and girls wrestling teams from Dec. 1, 2025 until May 12, 2026, and that it learned of the allegations against him after his resignation. School officials added that the district followed standard hiring procedures when they hired him.

The sheriff's office believes there may have been more victims and encouraged anyone with information on the investigation or who may have been assaulted to contact their tip line at (719) 520-7777.

The school district also encouraged students and families to share their concerns and contact the sheriff's office with any information that may help with the investigation.

Investigators said Vassar has been associated with Crunch Fitness on South Academy Boulevard and Unbreakable Ministries Gym on Delaware Drive. They also said he participated in private sporting and athletic clubs in the Pikes Peak area and offered personal training services.