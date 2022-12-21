Armed suspect sought in Laporte left city in red Ford truck, Larimer County Sheriff's Office says

People in Larimer County and nearby areas should be on the lookout for a white man, 6 feet tall, about 160 pounds with dark hair and a full beard, last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

The man in question is armed and was called a suspect by the sheriff's office, but it didn't immediately say what he's suspected of or provide any other information.

He was initially on foot in the city of Laporte, but around 5:15 p.m., the sheriff's office said the suspect was believed to have left Laporte in a red Ford F250 truck with a black hood and no license plates.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and not try to approach him. If you see his truck, you should call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985.