Armed guards at US Postal Service facilities, part of multi-year approach to increase security

Armed and unarmed security guards are being added at some U.S. Postal Service facilities across the country, including a bulk mail sorting facility in Denver, as part of what federal officials describe as a years-long effort to strengthen security.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the deployment is part of a multiyear approach to increase security at key postal facilities. The agency emphasized that the timing of the rollout is unrelated to any current threat or event, including the upcoming midterm elections.

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The agency is not disclosing specific locations where security personnel are being deployed, citing safety concerns.

Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, said the additional security is something election officials have not seen before but that he understands the Postal Inspection Service has been planning for years.

"We see more security threats across the board, not just in elections, but in other areas as well," Crane said. "And so I'm sure it's just a response to that to make sure they're keeping their processes and their people safe and secure."

With the midterm elections about 40 days away, Crane said he welcomes the added security and does not believe the deployment is connected to the election.

Not everyone agrees about the need for the additional security.

Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul López, in a statement to CBS Colorado, said the presence of guards at postal facilities could create unnecessary tension.

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"I personally monitor our ballot sorting facilities to ensure the chain of custody is completely secure," López said in a statement. "There is absolutely no need for private security guards unless the goal is to intimidate voters."

According to the Postal Inspection Service, the guards will monitor parking lots and entrances and watch for and report suspicious activity. They will not handle mail or make arrests.

A Postal Inspection Service spokesperson said the guards are intended "to provide security and act as a deterrent to criminals or employees who may wish to compromise the mailstream or potentially harm the people inside," said Brian Benson with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Crane acknowledged that the timing could lead some people to question whether the move is connected to the election.

"It's not unreasonable for people to think, 'Oh, is the federal government again trying to inject themselves some way into the election process?'" Crane said. "But I've spoken with senior officials at the United States Postal Inspection Service and feel very confident that this has nothing to do with elections."

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Crane adds he views the guards as an additional layer of protection for postal facilities and the people who work inside them.