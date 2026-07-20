Arizona man arrested for "surfing" naked on locomotive in Colorado

A naked 37-year-old man was provided an orange jumpsuit and jailed last week after he was spotted on top of a Union Pacific locomotive in Julesburg.

Sedgewick County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Daniel Ray Ballance of Quartzsite, Arizona, Wednesday evening. They found him inside one of the train's locomotives, having broken a glass window with a hammer to gain entry, according to Ballance's arrest affidavit.

The train was moving at the time Ballance was spotted riding atop the locomotive, although details about its location at that time and the train's speed were not released. A Union Pacific spokesperson said the train's engineers were in the lead locomotive and did not come into contact with Ballance. They stopped the train immediately east of Julesburg.

Daniel Ray Ballance following his arrest July 15. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

When encountered, Ballance was "fidgeting with all types of controls within the train to include blowing the train horn and revving the engine of the train," wrote Sedgwick Undersheriff Scott Brettell, who responded to the call and authored the affidavit. "Based on my later interactions with railway engineers, this act could have been very dangerous to them and the public at large."



The undersheriff described finding what he believed to be urine pooled on the floor of the cab, according to the affidavit.

The train was out of service for two hours and blocked traffic on a major east-west railroad artery, according to the affidavit. The train's route runs between California and Illinois.

File photo of a Union Pacific train passing through Kelso, California. Matthias Kulka / Getty Images

Ballance told investigators he'd been drinking beer and vodka.

"For those of you who had the unfortunate experience of seeing this gentleman surfing naked on top of a moving locomotive yesterday," the sheriff's office addressed residents on social media, "know that he was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges."

Ballance remains jailed on a $5,000 bond and is due in court Aug. 5.