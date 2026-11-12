Archway Communities helps Colorado families turn affordable rent into a path to homeownership

For many Colorado families, rent is one of the biggest expenses they face each month. One housing organization is working to make that payment a springboard instead of a burden.

Archway Communities operates affordable housing across the Front Range, where residents can afford to live and pursue their goals. The organization has more than a thousand units in twelve communities stretching from metro Denver to Pueblo.

Anthony Solis knows firsthand the difference stable housing can make. He spent much of his childhood at Archway's Willow Green community in Arvada.

"The stuff that I was able to do when I was a kid and like when I lived over here, it just changed my life," Solis said. "The type of stuff that they offered for us. Like my first job was here."

Solis is now raising his own family at Willow Green, including his toddler daughter, Ayla, with his partner, Ariana Saldana.

He said his mother raised him alone and was eventually able to buy a home. When he and Saldana began planning their future, they decided to return to the community where he grew up.

"Once we found out the baby was on the way, it made sense for us to come here," Solis said.

For Archway Communities, affordable rent is only the beginning, said Laura Brudzynski, the organization's CEO.

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"We really see housing as the foundation to stability, but it's our services that can help someone to meet their individual goals, to develop the plans to save, maybe to buy a home someday," Brudzynski said.

Solis took part in Willow Green's Kids Club as a child. Now his family can benefit from financial wellness classes and budgeting support.

Archway also offers a Renter Wealth Creation Fund, in which on-time rent payments are eligible for cash back.

"About 70% of the residents here are signed up for the rental wealth creation program, which means that they are leaning into that opportunity to get support," Brudzynski said.

Solis said the future is clear for his family.

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"I think this is a great stepping stone, and this is a great place to work our way to what we want, which is a house. We want to buy a house," he said. "We're working towards it day by day."

How to help

You can support Archway Communities and other nonprofits through Colorado Gives Day. Every gift made through Dec. 8 is boosted by a $1 million incentive fund.

Details for donating to Archway are available at https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/Archwaycommunities

And find all nonprofits taking part in Colorado Gives Day at https://www.coloradogives.org/