Archdiocese of Denver addresses school security measures after Minnesota Catholic school shooting

A shooting at a Minnesota Catholic school during Mass was the worst nightmare of many parents who send their kids to Catholic school here in Colorado and across the nation. The Archdiocese of Denver says it takes steps to ensure its churches and schools are as safe as possible.

People visit a memorial to shooting victims near Annunciation Catholic Church and school. Scott Olson / Getty Images

Deacon Mike Daly, a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office veteran, says it was never more apparent to him that he was put on this earth for a reason than on Aug. 25 of this year.

"It was both like, 'Okay, put me in, coach. This is why I'm here, this is what I do.' And at the same time I was like, 'Man, this is what I'm here for,'" said Daly.

That was the day a gunman shot through stained glass windows at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota while the students of Annunciation Catholic School were having Mass. Two children were killed and dozens were injured. It was Daly's worst fear come to life, but not one he and the Archdiocese of Denver hadn't prepared for.

Deacon Mike Daly CBS

"As a matter of fact, we've been working on this for years," he said.

Daly is the Director of Safety and Security for the Archdiocese of Denver and a retired law enforcement officer. In 2023, he helped start the Office of Safety and Security for the Archdiocese to keep all its parishes and schools safe.

"We have 32 schools total, 31 of them are attached or a part of the parish," said Daly.

They started with the obvious, making sure doors are locked when they need to be, implementing plans for emergencies and disasters and making sure they know who is coming in and out of their schools and churches. But Daly says that can be a challenge because many schools are attached to churches where anyone may come to worship or seek help. As a Christian organization, they want to help anyone who comes to them in need, but not compromise security.

"How do we then work with them, even from a Christian standpoint, so as not to shun them and just tell them to get away?" said Daly.

CBS

That's why he stresses to the people he coaches that they should reach out to people and talk to them before they enter a holy sanctuary. That way, visitors feel welcome, and the schools are safe.

He hopes that even after the tragedy in Minnesota, parents of students at his schools know that their kids are safe to learn and worship.

"Our schools are in a good place. One of the things is I've heard over the last few days, prayer versus action. And we here have done both," said Daly.