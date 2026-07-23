Arapahoe County Fair celebrates 120 years in Colorado with new attractions and family traditions

The Arapahoe County Fair is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year with a mix of longtime traditions and new attractions for visitors of all ages.

The fair, themed "120 Years: Timeless Traditions, Modern Fun," runs July 23 through July 26 at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds in Aurora.

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Since 1906, the annual event has showcased Arapahoe County's agricultural and western heritage through 4-H programming, farming demonstrations, educational exhibits and family entertainment. Organizers say the fair continues to evolve while maintaining the traditions that have brought generations of families together.

This year's fair includes several new attractions, including the Globe of Death, where motorcycle riders perform inside a steel sphere. Other additions include Animal Kingdom, Acceleration Zone, ShenanGuns! Comedy Wild West Show, and a foam party.

Along with the new attractions, visitors can enjoy unlimited carnival rides, rodeo events, live entertainment, a petting farm, commercial vendors and a variety of food options.

General admission tickets cost $30, while children under 36 inches tall are admitted for free. Parking is also free.

The fair is open:

Thursday: 4 p.m. to midnight

Friday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Saturday: 11 a.m. to midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Arapahoe County Fairgrounds are located at 25690 E. Quincy Ave. in Aurora.

Organizers note that Saturday is traditionally the busiest day of the fair and recommend arriving early, as parking lots and gates may temporarily close if the event reaches capacity.

The fair runs through Sunday, July 26.