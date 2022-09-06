Watch CBS News
Want one of Denver's e-bike rebates? You'll have to wait another month to apply

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The application window for September for Denver's popular e-bike rebate program is now closed. Hundreds of new rebates for the purchase of an electric bike were made available on Tuesday morning but they were all claimed after only a few minutes, according to the city's office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency.

Most Denver residents are eligible for a $400 rebate under the program. Additional assistance is available for those who are income-qualified.

"It's a great incentive and makes it very affordable," Houshmand Moarefi, owner of eBikes USA, told CBS News Colorado earlier this summer.

LINK: Denver E-Bike Rebate Program

The rebate program will open again on Oct. 3. All of the remaining release dates for 2022 e-bike rebates in Denver are as follows:

  • Monday, Oct. 3
  • Monday, Nov. 7
  • Monday, Dec. 5

Thousands of Denver residents have already applied for the program and redeemed vouchers for the bikes.

The State of Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state legislature and that will launch later this year or early in 2023.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 11:28 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

