Want one of Denver's e-bike rebates? You'll have to wait another month to apply

The application window for September for Denver's popular e-bike rebate program is now closed. Hundreds of new rebates for the purchase of an electric bike were made available on Tuesday morning but they were all claimed after only a few minutes, according to the city's office of Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency.

Most Denver residents are eligible for a $400 rebate under the program. Additional assistance is available for those who are income-qualified.

The September e-bike rebate application is now closed – we reached this month’s capacity in a matter of minutes. We are planning to reopen the e-bike rebate application on October 3. Sign-up for notifications for when the application is live again: https://t.co/wBb37jFB8p — Denver Climate Action, Sustainability & Resiliency (@DenverCASR) September 6, 2022

"It's a great incentive and makes it very affordable," Houshmand Moarefi, owner of eBikes USA, told CBS News Colorado earlier this summer.

LINK: Denver E-Bike Rebate Program

The rebate program will open again on Oct. 3. All of the remaining release dates for 2022 e-bike rebates in Denver are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 3

Monday, Nov. 7

Monday, Dec. 5

Thousands of Denver residents have already applied for the program and redeemed vouchers for the bikes.

The State of Colorado plans to spend $12 million on a voucher program to help more people buy e-bikes. The money was approved earlier this year by the state legislature and that will launch later this year or early in 2023.