Apple just released a preview of iOS 18. Here's what's new.

Apple released a beta version of iOS 18, its latest operating system for its iPhone and other devices, for some consumers and developers to test. The new operating system includes more customization and a redesigned Photos app.

The preview, released Monday, provides the public with a sneak peek ahead of the software's official debut this fall. But those who test the software won't immediately have access to all of its expected features, like Apple Intelligence, the company's AI offering that it highlighted last month at its Worldwide Developers Conference.

To access the iOS 18 beta software, you'll first need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program. Then go to "settings" on your device, and from there click on "general." After that, click on "software update" to download the beta program.

One important issue to be aware of is that because beta programs are still under development, early adopters could encounter bugs or glitches.

Here are five new iOS 18 features available in the beta version.

Customize your home screen

Currently, iPhone users can customize their home screens with different wallpapers, including their own photos. But the apps on your homescreen can conceal these photos. iOS 18 lets you move your apps to the top, sides, and bottom of the screen, just above the dock, for a better view of your wallpaper photo.

You can also change the color of app icons, and adjust their shade as well.

"There are so many possibilities to make your home screen truly your own," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said at Apple's WWDC 24.

The new operating system also makes the iPhone's control center more customizable.

For instance, users can wipe down from the top right corner of the device's screen to see different types of controls in one contiguous motion, and can also enlarge the control buttons that are used most often.

Hide your apps from others

Don't want a friend to know you're using an app to track your hair loss? New privacy functions let you effectively hide certain apps from others when you hand them your phone to say, look at a picture.

You can lock an app, so others can't access its data and contents, or hide it from your home screen altogether in a locked, hidden apps folder.

Tapback on texts with emojis

Currently, iPhone users can respond to a text by holding it and reacting with a small number of icons, such as a thumbs up or a heart, for example. With iOS 18, users will have more options for these so-called "tapbacks," allowing them to use emojis or stickers as reactions.

You'll also be able to now schedule messages, like a birthday wish, to be sent at a date of your choosing, similar to scheduling emails to be sent at specific days or times.

Also within messages, you can bold, italicize, strikethrough or underline text to draw the recipient's attention to certain words.

iOS 18 will also enable satellite messaging, so iPhone users will be able to send messages when they don't have wifi or cellular service.

A cleaner inbox

New capabilities are also coming to the mail app. It will categorize emails for users into four sections:

A primary inbox

A transactions inbox for receipts and order confirmations

A section for newsletters and social media notices

And a promotions tab for marketing and sales emails

Photos app redesign

Apple is also touting an overhaul of its photos app that lets users browse their photos in a single view, with a photo grid at the top of the screen, and a library at the bottom that is organized by theme, such as people, favorite memories or trips.

The new Photos app will also let users filter out screenshots from view, too.