Watch CBS News
Local News

Apartment fire in Colorado Springs displaces 64 people

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado Springs apartment fire displaced 64 people from 34 apartment units late Friday night.

The fire was reported around midnight at 6480 Olympic Park Point.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared photos and videos of the blaze overnight and said it took 50 firefighters about an hour and a half to put out the fire.

Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries as of Saturday morning. The Red Cross will work to help those who were displaced from their homes.

Investigators don't know what caused the fire. That will remain under investigation for some time.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 11:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.