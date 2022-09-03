Apartment fire in Colorado Springs displaces 64 people

A Colorado Springs apartment fire displaced 64 people from 34 apartment units late Friday night.

The fire was reported around midnight at 6480 Olympic Park Point.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department shared photos and videos of the blaze overnight and said it took 50 firefighters about an hour and a half to put out the fire.

Thankfully, there are no reports of injuries as of Saturday morning. The Red Cross will work to help those who were displaced from their homes.

Investigators don't know what caused the fire. That will remain under investigation for some time.