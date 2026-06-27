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New Anythink Nature Library brings outdoor education experience to Colorado community

By
Kennedy Cook
Kennedy Cook
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Your Reporter Kennedy Cook specializes in coverage of Denver. Share your story ideas with her by sending an email to yourreporter@cbs.com.
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Kennedy Cook

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A new kind of library is coming to Thornton, Colorado, combining traditional library resources with outdoor recreation and environmental education.

The newest addition to the Anythink library system, Anythink Nature, is designed to give visitors access to information, experiences and programming centered around the outdoors.

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CBS

While the library includes many of the features visitors would expect from a traditional branch, it also offers opportunities to engage with nature in new ways.

"It has some traditional elements of a library, but also REI gear for free, outdoor education, outdoor programs and opportunities for people to relax in a natural environment in a beautiful space here in Thornton," staff said.

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CBS

The facility was designed around an environmental kinship framework built on four principles: in nature, for nature, with nature and about nature. Visitors can browse books, research future projects, learn outdoor skills like pitching a tent or explore the library's one-mile loop trail.

Organizers say the goal is to create opportunities for people to build confidence outdoors and form connections with nature in an accessible environment.

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"I just love this idea. I don't know how it hasn't happened before, but we're the perfect place to make those safe introductions," one supporter said.

The location also features panoramic views stretching from the Front Range to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport.

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CBS

Anythink Nature will become the eighth library in the Anythink system serving Adams County residents.

The library's grand opening is scheduled for Aug. 8.

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