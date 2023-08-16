Man arrested, suspected of dumping German shepherd's body in Coal Creek Canyon

A man suspected in a disturbing animal cruelty case in Colorado's foothills is under arrest. The arrest follows a lengthy investigation into the discovery of a dead German shepherd by the side of the road in Coal Creek Canyon two months ago.

File photo of a German shepherd Zachary R Wilson Photography / Getty Images

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday that Anthony Holliday is under arrest in the case and facing a charge of animal cruelty.

The dog's body was found near Camp Eden Road off Highway 72 in mid-June. Following the discovery the Boulder County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help trying to solve the crime. Recently an animal control officer who was working on the case obtained an arrest warrant for Holliday and he was arrested in Denver last week.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said Holliday "had another male German shepherd with him" at the time. That dog was separated from Holliday when he was arrested and custody rights to the animal were removed from the suspect. The animal is now being taken care of at an animal shelter in the Boulder area.