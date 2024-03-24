Another winter storm set to bring snow to Colorado

Another winter storm set to bring snow to Colorado

Another winter storm set to bring snow to Colorado

Another storm is set to bring snow accumulations across Colorado's high country and Eastern Plains.

A general 2 to 5 inches is expected across the Denver metro area, with 6 to 12 inches across the high country.

Rain will develop between 3 and 6 p.m., transitioning to snow by the evening hours.

Wind gusts up to 60 MPH are expected, prompting blizzard warnings across portions of the Eastern Plains and Douglas County.

Treacherous travel will be expected for the Monday morning commute.