Another warm day before strong storm brings windy, wet weather to Colorado

One more warm day before a strong storm races across Colorado

Our stretch of sunny and dry weather in Colorado will come to an end after Thursday afternoon. Temperatures across the state will be well above average, with highs reaching the upper 60s across the Denver metro area.

Eastern Colorado will be a little warmer, with highs in the 70s, but wind will also be stronger for the plains. With warm, windy, and dry conditions, Red Flag Warnings will be in place for most of Eastern Colorado. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph, while humidity drops below 15%, increasing fire danger on Thursday.

As this strong storm system continues to track east, cloud cover will increase into the late afternoon. The mountains will begin to see snow chances increase late Thursday with more widespread snow falling by the overnight hours. The lower elevations will likely stay dry during the morning commute, but by mid-morning rain and snow chances increase.

Temperatures will remain on the warmer side throughout the day on Friday, which will lead to lower snow totals. But neighborhoods along the Palmer Divide, into the foothills, and eastern plains have the greatest potential of seeing a little light snow fall. Accumulations would likely be less than 1".

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings cover many mountain areas for Friday, while High Wind Watches blanket the Eastern half of the state.

On average 4-12" of snow is expected in the high country, with wind gust potential up to 50 mph in some high elevations.

Wind on the plains will also be strong Friday, with gust potential up to roughly 65 mph.

With the strong winds and potential for some light snow, blizzard conditions are possible across parts of the state on Friday.

This fast-moving storm exits Colorado late Friday night, taking the precipitation with it, but breezy conditions will prevail into Saturday.

By Sunday, temperatures are expected to warm back into the 60s.