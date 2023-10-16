Colorado viewers were excited to watch Saturday's annular eclipse

It was a rare celestial sight Saturday morning as people gathered all across Colorado for the first visible eclipse in Colorado in six years.

"Today we have a new moon!" said Jordie Casanova, an astronomer at Regis University.

CBS

"It happens because of two reasons: first the orbit of the moon aligns with the orbit around the sun and the second, the moon positions around the sun and the earth," explained Casanova.

He along with students and professors from the department of physics at Regis University stood in awe watching the eclipse.

In the Denver metro area, people only got to see just over 80% of the sun covered.

To see the full thing, you would have had to drive down to the four corners.

"If you happen to be on the eclipse path you will see a total or annual solar eclipse," said Casanova.

Even if it wasn't full, that rare sight was something people from all across the state could come together and enjoy.

"I think that's nature and the beauty of nature that brings us all together. I think it's a nice thing that three objects align in the sky -- so the sun, moon and earth -- so it's always a nice event to watch and a fun one as well."