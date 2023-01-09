'It's exceptionally easy': Amid massive shortage, Colorado hematologist urges blood donations

At a brand-new office inside the Colorado Blood Institute, staff members are providing life-saving services.

"Every two seconds, somebody needs a blood transfusion in the US. In our hospital and most cancer hospitals we take for granted that people need transfusions on a regular cadence," said Dr. Michael Maris, physician and director of research at the Colorado Blood Cancer Institute.

But as of recently, Maris told CBS News Colorado's Mekialaya White that donations have been scarce.

"There's been a drop-off in people donating these types of products since the pandemic occurred. And the need has not dropped. It's actually increased. There's a need for more than 13 million red blood cell transfusions every year and in addition to other blood components."

In honor of National Blood Donor Month, doctors are getting the word out that anybody can help. And by doing so, you're not just saving one life, but many.

"These are life-saving procedures for patients," Maris said. "Without them, we can't support patients that have cancer or who have undergone some sort of traumatic event like a car accident."

The whole process takes about 20 minutes.

"Donating blood is exceptionally easy," Maris said. "All you need to do is be evaluated at a donor center, they'll draw a little bit.