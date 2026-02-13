Watch CBS News
Amber Alert: Colorado investigators search for 4-year-old boy forcibly taken from Commerce City home

By
Jack Lowenstein
Assignment Desk Editor, CBS Colorado
Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS Colorado.
Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Commerce City Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are searching for 4-year-old Sean Chavez, who has been reported missing in an Amber Alert Friday night. He is reportedly in the company of adult Jeremy Chavez. When CBS Colorado asked Commerce City PD, it was not immediately known what the relationship was between the two. 

sean-chavez-cbi-missing.jpg
Sean Chavez Colorado Bureau of Investigation
jeremy-chavez-cbi-suspect.jpg
Jeremy Chavez Colorado Bureau of Investigation

According to CBI, Sean was forcibly taken from his home in Commerce City by Jeremy around 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Jeremy is known to be violent, but it is unknown if he is armed with a weapon. 

Anyone who spots the pair is told to use caution if approached by Jeremy. 

jeremy-chavez-stolen-vehicle-example-cbi.jpg
Example of 2024 Chevy Silverado Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Sean and Jeremy were last seen in a stolen 2024 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate 817X970.  

Anyone with information can call 911 or Commerce City PD at 303-288-1535. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

