Family says Denver entrepreneur "extremely delirious" after getting hurt when car was struck by stolen truck

People close to one of the victims in a violent crash that happened after a police pursuit in the Denver metro area are talking about the medical challenges he now faces. An online fundraiser is set up to help Alphonso Campbell Jr. and so far it is only at about half of its goal.

Alphonso Campbell Jr. Aleea Campbell

Campbell was hurt late last month when a stolen truck police say was driven by Jonathan Jenkins sped through a red light in Denver in an attempt to get away from Aurora police and t-boned one car and rammed another head-on. It happened on Aug. 28 near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and East 35th Avenue. Aurora police say they had called off the chase before the crash.

Justin Jenkins Aurora Police

Jenkins, 44, is facing at least six charges including felony motor vehicle theft and vehicular assault.

Campbell was in the car that got t-boned. His sister Aleea said he has been in critical condition since the crash.

"He's awake, but he's extremely like delirious right now," she said.

She said her family is very thankful for the people who stayed with Campbell in the difficult moments after the crash.

"(We're) grateful that strangers, you know they just jumped into action for him and I just really, really appreciate that," she said.

Campbell owns and operates a food truck business called AFC Wings & Fish. The AFC stands for "Alphonso's Fried Chicken." On Friday, the people who work with him set up one of the trucks and started selling food for the first time since the accident.

"That was an awful accident that shouldn't have happened," general manager Djanne Smith said. "The fact that he is still today is truly a miracle. Praise God."

Smith said "he's always just a big smile and ready to embrace you."

"He should be here," she said.

Campbell's sister said his family and medical team are taking the situation "day by day, hour by hour."

"He will need help paying for bills and just any other expenses until he's back on his feet," Aleea said.

Both women praised the efforts Campbell has made in the past to help his community.

"He is always great with kids. He's been a mentor. He's really big about progressing the community, and the Black community in particular," Smith said.

"He used to be head varsity coach at Northfield High School," Aleea said. "He's an entrepreneur, started his own business."