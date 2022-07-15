Alonzo Payne resigns from post as 12th Judicial District DA

The district attorney for the 12th Judicial District resigned after Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser stepped in to reform the office. Alonzo Payne submitted his resignation to Gov. Jared Polis on July 13.

In his letter, he states, "It is apparent to me that the elite of the San Luis Valley and the judicial activists amongst us do not want to see criminal justice reform enacted."

payne 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office

The state is investigating Payne for repeatedly violating victims' rights. The attorney general's office says it found a pattern of belittling and even ignoring victims.

"In the future, it is my genuine hope that the limited resources and taxpayer dollars of the San Luis Valley will be utilized to serve those most in need in a more effective manner and not for political purposes," Payne state in his letter.

A new agreement requires that an outside independent monitor oversee the office's compliance with the Victim Rights Act and the Colorado Constitution.

This is the first time in 30-years that this kind of enforcement has been required. The agreement will last for at least three years or six months following the date of a new District Attorney being sworn into office.