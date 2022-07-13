Attorney General overseeing reform in San Luis Valley DA's Office

Attorney General Phil Weiser stepped in to reform how the 12th Judicial District Attorney's office is being run. A new agreement requires that an outside independent monitor oversee the office's compliance with the Victim Rights Act and the Colorado Constitution. The District Attorney's Office will also have to implement new policies and procedures, complete regular trainings, and improve communications with victims and other stakeholders.

Alonzo Payne, 12th Judicial District Attorney 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office

This comes after an investigation into top prosecutor, Alonzo Payne, showed he violated crime victims' rights on multiple occasions. The review indicates that Payne's office routinely failed to communicate with victims, consult with them about plea deals or case dismissals, or treat them with respect and dignity.

"Victims' rights must be upheld during the justice process. By excluding, disregarding, and disrespecting victims, District Attorney Payne and his office dishonored crime victims, and worse, compounded the trauma suffered from the crimes committed against them," said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a news release. "Today's agreement cannot right past wrongs. It does, however, put in place a framework to ensure that the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office - subject to independent, enforceable oversight - honors the needs of crime victims and ensures their rights are protected."

This is the first time in 30-years that this kind of enforcement has been required. The agreement will last for at least three years or six months following the date of a new District Attorney being sworn into office. Payne is facing a recall effort, a special election has to be scheduled.