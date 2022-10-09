The drivers of two Lamborghinis were arrested on Thursday night after an apparent street race and crash that left one of the cars engulfed in flames. The drivers of both cars were arrested, facing charges of DUI, reckless driving, and speed exhibition.

Witness said that the two Lamborghinis were stopped on Speer Boulevard facing north at West 13th Avenue and they were revving their engines and took off. The cars crashed into a third car, a white VW GTI, in front of Denver Fire Station No. 1 at Colfax and Speer and the black Lamborghini burst into flames.

"Eyewitnesses state that this was something out of a Hollywood movie where a car was actually tumbling on fire," said Denver Fire Assistant Chief Greg Pixley.

The vehicle hit and destroyed a thick wood pole that has a street sign on it, "And then careened off the large tree which basically severed, I believe the back section of it, and then it tumbled in between cars and landed on the north side of Colfax, right in front of the firehouse."

Firefighters rushed to the vehicle but the fire was out by the time they arrived.

"If you imagine a fireball coming across your front yard and lighting up your windows, that's how they (the firefighters) described it," said Denver Fire Department spokesman Lt. JD Chism.

Pixley says when he arrived, "It looked like a war zone where cars were uh disheveled, pointed different directions. People are walking around a disarray."

Firefighters said the Denver Broncos game had just ended along with the closing time for the Great American Beer Fest.

Police arrested both drivers, Hunter Hinson and Alexis Doyal.

Alexis Doyal Denver Police

Doyal was driving the black Lamborghini which burst into flames. He was transported to the hospital. According to police, he was given a field sobriety test and arrested for DUI. Doyal could not provide provide proof on insurance, although insurance does not cover cars that are involved in street racing.

Hunter Hinson Denver Police

Hinson was driving the purple Lamborghini and police located a handgun on the floorboard of the passenger seat. The associated magazine was located in the intersection near the vehicle.

In addition, both face charges of reckless driving and speed exhibition, which is a charge related to street racing.

"It is amazing that someone was not injured significantly, or killed," said Pixley. "This is a classic display of what excessive speed can do in an area where people perhaps could get hurt."