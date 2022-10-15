Northbound lanes of I-25 closed after person fatally struck on highway

Both directions of Interstate 25 were closed at 2 p.m. Saturday as officers from the Thornton Police Department investigate a person who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the highway.

I-25 was closed between Thornton Parkway and 104th Avenue. Travelers are asked to use Washington Street and Grant Street to the east and Huron Street to the west to circumvent the traffic tie-up.

By 3 p.m., southbound all southbound lanes were open.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Thornton PD stated in a social media message that the northbound section of highway would be closed "for an extended period of time."

I-25 is closed in both directions from Thornton Pkwy to 104th Ave, for an extended period of time, as Thornton PD is investigating an auto/pedestrian crash. Huron St, Grant St & Washington St are alternative routes. No further details right now. Updates will be here… pic.twitter.com/ioGeON93hY — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) October 15, 2022

Thornton PD later confirmed via Twitter that the pedestrian in the accident died.

That pedestrian was a motorcyclist who crashed into at least one other vehicle while traveling southbound, Thornton PD Officer Joe Walker told CBS4. Following that accident, the motorcyclist got up and jumped the concrete jersey barrier separating the directions of traffic, and was hit by another vehicle in the northbound lanes, Walker said.

The motorcyclist is a male, he added.

No other details about the incident have been confirmed.

Colorado Department of Transportation

The Colorado Department of Transportation first notified travelers shortly after 1:30 about the right lane of of northbound I-25 being closed for a crash. Soon after, three lanes were closed, then all the northbound lanes were shut down.

A CDOT camera at the crash location showed a small white car trailered on a flatbed truck on the northbound shoulder.